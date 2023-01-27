EMPORIA (KSNT) – What started out as a small project in a Kansas businessman’s garage has grown into more than just a side hustle.

27 News spoke with Bryan McCoy, the owner of McCoy Custom Carts in Olathe, about the expansion of his golf cart business to new markets in the Sunflower State.

“My wife really wanted a golf cart and we didn’t have enough to buy a new one so we got online and found one, fixed it up,” McCoy said. “When we got it done someone made a suggestion that we should try to sell it. We sold it in about an hour on Facebook.”

McCoy said he and his wife, Courtney, have sold more than 300 golf carts since that day and has moved on to providing custom aftermarket upgrades to his growing fan base which includes more than 1,400 followers on Facebook.

“We try to provide really good value to our customers,” McCoy said.

McCoy’s Custom Carts opened their first location in November 2022 but has recently closed a deal with Sommers Auto Plaza in Emporia to start marketing their golf carts to a larger audience, according to McCoy. Another location is set to open in the near future in Riverton as well to serve Southeast Kansas and Southwest Missouri.

“We’re just excited to grow and be able to serve all of Eastern Kansas at this point,” said McCoy.

While the Riverton location is not open yet, it marks yet another step on the road of success that McCoy’s Custom Parts has taken in the last few months. While the business primarily sells golf carts, they also do a lot of service work, including custom jobs such as adding lights, paint jobs, new seats and other upgrades.

“We can do anything on a golf cart,” McCoy said. “We want to keep it super simple for our customers.”

McCoy said he offers free pickup and delivery on anything he sells. Custom jobs tend to take around two to three weeks for McCoy, who handles projects with the help of his family.

“Its been a tremendous opportunity for us me and my wife to take care of our customers,” said McCoy. “We’re excited to grow and continue to serve the state of Kansas. Its been a blast man.”

McCoy said the business has allowed him to give back to the community by donating to the local school and church that his family attends. His work has also helped his family build new bridges with people from around the local area by building, selling and improving golf carts for them.

McCoy said Sommers Auto Plaza received their carts on Jan. 23 and are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. To learn more about McCoy’s Custom Carts, check out their Facebook by clicking here or give them a call at 913-216-7687.