JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – One man is removing a tree from his house after a major storm damaged much of a local community.

After winds hit 100 mph on Friday, June 30, a tree was uprooted and fell on a house in Jefferson County. Many trees suffered the same fate, and a few did damage to personal property.

Robert Laxton, a Jefferson County resident, was not home during the storm, but said he returned to a very unpleasant surprise.

“I came home from out of town and this is what I found,” Laxton said. “Which is not so bad, good thing it’s structural, sound. Everybody’s okay, that’s the most important part. I’m gonna start chopping everything up, moving it to the road like they have here behind us so the city will come through and pick it up for us.”

Laxton has been working this afternoon to chop up the tree and start to move it to the curb. If you live in Jefferson County, crews will be coming around in the next few days to collect any debris as long as it’s on the curb.