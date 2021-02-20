Kansas middle school students compete in Discover-E’s Future City Competition

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Middle schoolers all across the state of Kansas teamed up to imagine, design and build a city representing the future. The Discover-E’s Future City Competition included competitors from 35 different schools.

The 2021 theme was all about creating a city based on, “Living on the Moon.” The students used different aspects of math and science in their projects. They found ways to overcome challenges during the competition, even while participating through Zoom calls.

“It was fun doing a project through this pandemic and just learning a lot about the engineering system and what it takes to build a city,” Sarah Zhang, a middle schooler at Susan B. Anthony in Manhattan, said.

This is the program’s 17th year of the competition. The competition is expected to be held at Kansas State University in 2022.