TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Shawnee County mom is warning students about advertising their upcoming graduations.

Sara Wilhelm is urging families to pull the graduation signs out of their yards after finding three graduation cards in a ditch along the road. Wilhelm said the missing cards contained cash, and she believes advertising the graduation of her son from Seaman High School may have led thieves right to her mailbox looking for cash from family and friends.

“It didn’t occur to me,” Wilhelm said. “As I was driving down the street I looked in the ditch, found the cards, and of course they were empty.”

She called the people who had sent the cards and confirmed the cards had contained cash.

“Now as I’m driving I’m seeing graduation signs everywhere,” Wilhelm told KSNT 27 News.

Wilhelm is urging people to send checks if possible, not gift cards or cash.

Unfortunately, the sheriff’s office said there was little that could be done without suspects, and Wilhelms door is too far for a camera to be helpful.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office did inform Wilhelm about an app that the United States Postal Service offers that will send an email with images of your daily mail delivery right to your phone. Informed Delivery is a free and optional notification feature that gives residential and eligible PO Box™ consumers the ability to digitally preview their letter-sized mail and manage their packages scheduled to arrive soon.