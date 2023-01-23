TOPEKA (KSNT) – One of the largest hunting, fishing and sportsman shows in Kansas will be coming back to Topeka later this month.

The Kansas Monster Buck Classic is marketed as a can’t-miss event for hunters and anglers across the Sunflower State and the Midwest. The event celebrates the future of hunting and also the heritage of the sport.

Exhibitors for the Monster Buck Classic include Antler Creations, Big Bucks Plus, Duchess Creek Ranch, Freedom Outfitters, Friends of the NRA, Kansas Bow Hunter, Kansas Fur Harvesters, Kansas Shed Dogs, Red Dog Outfitters, Top Game Industries, Wounded Warriors United and more.

The event will feature activities such as:

Monster Buck Contest

Cornhole Tournament

3D Archery Tournament

Wilder Horses Contest

Fetch-N-Fish

Hunting seminars

The Monster Buck Classic will be open on Friday, Jan. 27 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be held at the Stormont Vail Events Center located at 1 Expocentre Dr. in Topeka. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online by clicking here. To learn more about what to expect, visit the event’s website here.