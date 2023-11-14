TOPEKA (KSNT)- State law enforcement urge motorists to be extra cautious of deer as you’re driving.

It is peak rutting, or mating, season for deer. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) say deer movement increases at an exponential rate this time of year. KDOT, the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) , the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) , AAA Kansas and the Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) are joining forces to raise awareness and help decrease vehicle-deer crashes, according to a press release from KDOT.

A viewer sent 27 News a video of a collision which he says happened right in front of him on north Topeka Boulevard on Nov. 12. The viewer says a truck swerved after seeing a deer, and then took out a light pole.

“If a deer enters the roadway in front of your car, it is best to hit the animal and not swerve

to avoid it,” KHP Captain Candice Breshears said. “We find more serious crashes occur

when you swerve to miss the deer, potentially losing control of your vehicle, leaving the

road or veering into oncoming traffic.”

KDOT reports in 2022, six people were killed and 575 were injured in collisions involving deer. Click here to view the vehicle-deer statistics by county for 2022, with the statewide stats at the bottom of the file.

State experts give these deer safety tips: