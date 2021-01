TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas National Guard members sent to Washington D.C. for President Joe Biden’s inauguration returned home Thursday.

The guardsmen flew back on KC-135 planes piloted by Topeka’s 190th Air Refueling Wing, a division of the Kansas Air National Guard stationed at Forbes Field.

The guard members went to D.C. to provide security for the inauguration as the Federal Bureau of Investigation warned of possible armed protests around the nation related to the election.