Kansas National Guard restoring water to Lakeside Village

The Kansas National Guard will bring water back to Lakeside Village Tuesday afternoon after flooding from Lake Perry left the community without running water for over two weeks.

While the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department was taking a portable water tank to and from Perry for free, the department stopped delivering water a week ago after it became too expensive.

The National Guard is taking over and starting another water tank shuttle, maintaining the pump system and restoring water for the residents. Additional trucks from the Nebraska National Guard have been requested until the water levels recede enough to get the village’s water pumps working again.

A spokesperson for the Army Corps of Engineers said it may not fully restore water to the community until water levels recede enough at the end of summer.

This support comes from the State and Federal Emergency Declaration Governor Laura Kelly and Sen. Pat Roberts requested at the beginning of May to assist in recovery from the flooding that has impacted the Midwest in the recent weeks.