Kansas National Guard sends 500 soldiers on orders, some to Lyon Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Five hundred Kansas National Guardsmen and women have been placed on orders throughout the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

Of those 500 guardsmen and women, some of them are at the Flint Hills Community Health Center, but the reason is just to provide a helping hand.

The Kansas National Guard is only in Lyon county to help out the Lyon County health department. The national guard members at the Flint Hills Community Health Center will help test people who come in for a coronavirus-related appointment.

The major, Laura Webb whose at the health center, said there isn’t anything to worry about with their increasing presence. They’re just there to help find coronavirus cases and help to stop them from spreading.

“Our job is basically to provide additional support, or staff, or equipment that might not be readily available in the local community,” Webb said. “So we are just an ancillary staff in addition to your already supplied community staff.”

Kansas National Guard members aren’t just assisting at health centers, they’re also helping at food banks where they are needed.

The National Guard is helping test Tyson plant employees after two dozen cases were reported at the Emporia plant.

The members are helping the Kansas Department of Health and Environment track the number of positive and negative tests they get each day.