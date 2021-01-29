Kansas National Guardsmen share experiences from inauguration

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – 300 National Guardsmen have returned home after traveling to Washington, D.C. for President Joe Biden’s inauguration and some are sharing what they experienced.

The nation’s capital was guarded by the brave men and women who protect our country, many of them from all parts of Kansas.

“We operated around the Library of Congress, securing the area and around the Library of Congress and the SCOTUS building,” said Maj. Elizabeth Nugent with the Kansas Air National Guard.

Those traveling to D.C, were not informed about the missions they would be a part of until they arrived.

“Definitely anxiety,” said Maj. Dallas Nivens with the Kansas Army National Guard. “You don’t know what you don’t know and so there was definitely a fair amount of that I think for all of us going into it.”

Nugent was assigned the job of capturing the work of airmen and soldiers through videos and pictures. She said she took as many as she could, capturing dozens of timeless photos.

“This is my first large movement or experience with a large movement as a public affairs officer,” said Nugent.

Other missions for Kansans included protecting federal buildings.

“The night of the Inauguration, most of our guardsmen were a contingency force, said Nivens. “They had to be on call and available for whatever situation they were needed for.”

It’s a mission unlike the many the airmen and soldiers will experience again in their careers.

“It felt kind of unreal in a way,” said Nugent. “I tried to keep in my head that this is historic, so get everything you can. But also, this is business as usual.”