Kansas native Clint Bowyer finds wallet at Disney World, uses social media to quickly track down owner

Clint Bowyer climbs into his car before practice for Sunday’s NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 Sprint Cup series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Saturday, May 23, 2015. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Before traveling to Daytona Beach, Florida for the the Daytona 500, Kansas native Clint Bowyer made a pit stop in Disney World with his family where he had an interesting experience.

Bowyer says that’s where he found a wallet on the ground and with some quick thinking, got it back to its rightful owner.

“So we found him–the power of social media, man” Bowyer said. “Within 10-12 minutes we found this guy, gave him his wallet back.”

The Emporia native said the owner of the wallet was happy to get it back.

“He was super pumped,” Bowyer said. “I took a picture with him. I honestly don’t think he knew who he took a picture with, which I thought was great.”

On Sunday Bowyer will be racing from the 29th spot at the Daytona 500.

President Trump announced Thursday that he plans to attend the race.