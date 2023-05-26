LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Grammy Award Winner and Kansas native Melissa Etheridge will be recognized in her hometown over the Memorial Day weekend.

Leavenworth Mayor Jermaine Wilson will present Etheridge with a community service award Saturday.

Mayor Wilson says Etheridge earned the award after being an inspiration to the people living in Leavenworth for decades.

He points out she shared experiences about growing up in Kansas through song lyrics for decades. He also said she’s selflessly supported younger generations of music lovers.

She most recently played an off-Broadway show featuring her music stories. It was called “Melissa Etheridge: My Window — A Journey Through Life.”

Etheridge has donated to the community over the years, including the Organ she donated to the C.W. Parker Carousel Museum, according to the city.

A public ceremony honoring Etheridge is planned for Saturday, May 27 at 11 a.m. It will take place on the south lawn of Leavenworth City Hall.