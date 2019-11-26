Kansas Neurological Institute holding raffles to support American Red Cross

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Neurological Institute is teaming up with the American Red Cross to support disaster victims across the country. KNI is currently holding raffles to give away eight prizes. The money from this will go towards the Red Cross’ Disaster Relief Fund.

Adam Rudy, an accounting specialist at KNI, organized the raffles. He says he was inspired after a meteorologist tweeted a picture of the devastation in the Bahamas caused by Hurricane Dorian.

If I can do anything, I’m going to try and do something,” said Rudy. “Thankfully working here with the great people that I work with, I got the approval process started and they were like start getting the foundation laid out, find out what you can do, see who’s on board and run with it.”

Rudy says he was surprised by the amount of support he received. All the prizes were donated by local businesses, including support from big businesses like Walmart and Dillons.

Each raffle ticket is $1. Raffle tickets can be bought at the Kansas Neurological Institute, Business Office from 9 am to 4 pm on Tuesday and Wednesday and then 9 am to 3 pm on Saturday.

The drawing will be at 4 pm on Saturday. Winners do not have to be present for the drawing.