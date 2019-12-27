Kansas now seeing highest flu activity

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Kansas is now seeing the highest flu activity compared to other states.

All of the states highlighted in orange or red in the map above are seeing a high number of flu cases. Kansas is one of several states seeing the highest flu activity.

Right now, there have only been four flu-related deaths, but the number of flu-like illness has gone up almost 200 cases.

If you can’t tell if you have the flu or a cold, doctors said the following symptoms will indicate the flu:

Comes on suddenly

Fever

Sore throat

Muscle aches

Runny/stuffy nose

Doctors said some people may even have vomiting as one of their symptoms.

You can read more about symptoms and which states are seeing high activity levels HERE.

If you think it could be the flu, doctors said it’s better to be safe than sorry.