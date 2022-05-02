MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A member of the Riley County Police Department was issued a summons on Monday to appear in city court regarding an off-duty battery allegation.

According to the RCPD, Officer Brandon Gadia, 27, allegedly hit a 25-year-old man during a personal altercation between the two men. The incident happened on March 26 in the 2900 block of Lincoln Drive. Gadia was immediately placed on administrative leave following the incident. He returned to duty on April 15 after it was determined the altercation posed no risk to his official duties.

The Kansas State University Police Department investigated the report and gave their findings to the City of Manhattan Chief Prosecutor, Mellissa Rundus, who issued the summons for Gadia on May 2.

“We hold our employees to a high level of integrity and expect them to treat every member of our community with dignity and respect,” said Interim Director Kurt Moldrup. “I trust Chief Prosecutor Rundus’ commitment to gather all the facts surrounding what happened and her process to make a just decision. I want to ensure our community RCPD will continue to provide quality and professional law enforcement service to all.”