Kansas officers arrest man they believe sold fake narcotics in Riley County

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department arrested a 28-year-old Manhattan man yesterday for the distribution of controlled substances causing great bodily harm – according to the RCPD, the alleged substances were Oxycodone and Fentanyl.

Austin Dowling, 28, had been identified by police near the intersection of Valleywood Dr. and Barnes Rd. in Manhattan and was taken into custody without incident, according to authorities, shortly before 11:00 a.m.

A warrant had been issued for Dowling during the course of an investigation into an April 2021 opioid-related overdose that took place due in Manhattan.

Dowling was arrested on a warrant for two counts of distribution or possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm and two counts of use of a communication facility for a drug transaction.

Dowling also faces two additional warrants for probation violation and failure to appear. He is currently confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $116,000.

On Dec. 30, the RCPD informed the public that the department had responded to six overdoses in two weeks. According to police, the overdoses came from fake, pressed prescription pills containing Fentanyl – mostly Oxycodone and Xanax. None of the six overdoses resulted in death.

“We want to emphasize an individual who overdoses is not a suspect in our investigations. The goal is to identify, apprehend and prosecute the distributor and/distribution network,” the Riley County Police Department told the public in a social media post.

If you have any information about the distribution of these counterfeit pills you can submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777 or contact RCPD at (785) 537-2112 and ask to speak with the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).