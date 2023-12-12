TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Real Estate Commission (KREC) is warning Kansans to be on the lookout for a financially crippling scam.

Wendy Alkire with the KREC said in a press release that real estate scams can lead to substantial financial losses for those who fall victim to them. She said these types of scams can “be expensive or impossible to recover from” and involve scammers selling real estate they do not own in a “sophisticated real estate scam.”

Scammers will target vacant and unoccupied properties, often using fake identification in the name of the real estate owner. This can make it hard to recognize the scam before the property is sold and the money has been sent.

“Scams are not new or unique in the purchase and sale of real estate,” Alkire said in the press release. “The best way to keep property owners from becoming victims is to be informed and aware of the warning signs.”

Those warning signs can be found in the list below:

Does not allow a ‘For Sale’ sign on the property

Will not meet in person or via video (uses email or text only)

Claims to not be in the state or country

Demands a cash transaction

Wants to list below market value

Rushes the selling process

Hires a licensee in a different market area than the property is located

Waives standard due diligence such as earnest money deposits

Applies pressure on the licensee to make sure the deal goes through

Requests a remote closing with a remote notary

Alkire said you can report suspected land scams to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) by clicking here. You can also report scams to the BBB Scam Tracker online and the Kansas Office of the Attorney General.

