TOPEKA (KSNT)- Even though fall just started, Shawnee County officials are doing everything they can to plan ahead for winter.

This includes purchasing 24 million pounds of sand. That is equal to buying about 500,000 of the sandbags that can be found at the store.

The purpose of the sand in the Winter is to spread on icy roads to improve vehicle traction, and hopefully help drivers avoid losing control on the road. The purchase of sand comes only one week after the $350,000 purchase of ice salt.

“We would like you to approve that agreement so that they can supply sand, for snow and ice control, and traction during the winter of 2022 and 2023,” said Shawnee County Public Works Director Curt Niehaus at this mornings Shawnee County Commission.

The sand will be purchased from Builders Choice, a Quarry in Perry Lecompton.