Kansas officials monitoring winter storm ahead of Thanksgiving travel

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Another round of winter weather is headed into Kansas and the Kansas Division of Emergency Management wants to make sure you are prepared.

The storm is expected to move into parts of Kansas late Monday night and into Tuesday.

TRAVEL WEATHER THIS WEEK: Tuesday – Problems in Nebraska/Western KS & Colorado due to snow & windWednesday – Mainly… Posted by Matt Miller KSNT on Monday, November 25, 2019

The heaviest impacted areas are expected to be far northwest Kansas along the Kansas-Colorado-Nebraska state lines with lighter accumulations in other areas. Hazardous travel impacts are expected with this storm, with gusty winds and reduced visibility. There is a chance for light snow again late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

WEATHER LINKS:

“As winter weather moves into our state, I urge all Kansans to make sure they are prepared,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “We all know how Kansas weather can rapidly change, so be sure you are ready for whatever comes our way.”

TRAVEL INFORMATION:

Avoid travel if you can, but if you must travel, make sure someone knows your travel plans, fill your car’s tank with fuel, ensure your mobile phone is charged, and make sure your car’s emergency kit is up to date. And whether at home or on the road, listen to your local radio and television stations for the latest weather information. State road and travel conditions may be accessed at the Kansas Department of Transportation KanDrive website www.kandrive.org or on a mobile device, go to 511mm.ksdot.org. You may also call 5-1-1 from any phone.

Information on winter driving tips is available from the Kansas Highway Patrol by clicking here. You may also follow the Kansas Highway Patrol on Facebook and Twitter at www.kansashighwaypatrol.org.

HOME KIT:

The KDEM encourages all Kansans to take the opportunity to prepare for winter by making a home emergency kit that includes food, water, medications, extra clothing, flashlights and batteries, battery-operated NOAA weather radio and other necessities. If you already have a kit, now would be a good time to check their supplies and refresh any outdated food, medicines, batteries and other perishables. Make sure your kit includes supplies for your pet.

You should also review your home emergency plan and update any phone numbers, addresses, and other information so you can keep in contact with family and friends.

NATIONALLY

It will be a mess from coast to coast through the weekend, with rain, snow, and ice already causing problems. In many areas, it’s only expected to get worse.

The weather could even put a damper on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The giant balloons that have become a Turkey Day tradition can’t fly if the sustained wind at 23 mph or if gusts are over 34. Right now, the forecast at parade time is 22 mph wind, with gusts up to 39.