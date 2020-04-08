Kansas officials review inmates for possible early release

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Officials are making plans to free some Kansas prison inmates who are close to finishing their sentences amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Gov. Laura Kelly said at a news conference Tuesday that “hopefully we will be able to move quite a few of those folks back into their community.”

Priority will be given to inmates with “viable plans,” such as a place to live or a job.

She offered no specific numbers and noted that the state will coordinate with local officials so that there will be “no surprises.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories