GEARY CO. (KSNT) – Local law enforcement are searching for a man who went missing Sunday.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a possible missing subject. According to a press release, the sheriff’s office got a call Sunday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. regarding a possible missing person. Pacey Nathaniel Staines went hunting around the 5300 block of North Dietrich Road, and has not been heard from since.

The sheriff’s office says Staines was hunting around 7:45 a.m. Aug. 20, where he went into a wooded area alone, according to the press release. The last contact anyone had with Staines was around 12:45 p.m., Aug. 20.

The sheriff’s office responded to the area and a search for Staines was conducted, but was unsuccessful. Geary County Sheriff’s Office deputies remained in the area until Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Shawnee Fire Department, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Junction City Fire Department were able to start a search during daylight hours.

The search for Staines is still ongoing; the Geary County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who has knowledge of Staines’ whereabouts to contact them at (785) 238-2261.

Staines is being described as a 24-year-old white male, approximately 5’6″, weighing approximately 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.