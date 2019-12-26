Kansas officials want charity regulation under single office

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas officials whose offices register charities and enforce anti-fraud laws separately want the Legislature to give both duties to one agency to make regulation more efficient.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Secretary of State Scott Schwab are proposing to have the Consumer Protection Division in the attorney general’s office handle all regulation of charities.

The two Republicans said they will present their proposal to the GOP-controlled Legislature after it convenes its next annual session Jan. 13.

The secretary of state’s office currently registers charitable organizations, solicitors and fundraisers, and the attorney general’s office enforces laws on charities and prosecutes fraudulent solicitations.