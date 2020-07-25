Kansas officials warn about mystery packages of potentially dangerous seeds from China

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Agriculture is warning people about mysterious packages of seeds that appear to be from China.

The department said people in Kansas have been getting the packages by mail. Some are labeled as jewelry and have Chinese writing on them.

They aren’t sure what type of seeds these are, but they’re asking people not to plant them.

Agriculture officials believe these seeds might be dangerous. They said they could be invasive species, could introduce diseases to local plants, or could be harmful to livestock.

People in other states across the country have also received similar packages, according to the department.

If you get a package of these seeds you should call KDA’s plant protection and weed control program at 785-564-6698, via email at KDA.PPWC@ks.gov, or at the complaint reporting portion of the KDA website: report a seed complaint.

If the seeds are in a sealed package, you shouldn’t open the package.