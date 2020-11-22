Kansas organization helps Topeka foster kids get adopted

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – KVC Kansas helped 15 foster children find their forever families Saturday as part of National Adoption Day.

The adoptions happened virtually through the Shawnee County Courthouse and were finalized by Judge Rachel Pickering.

“Given the trauma and the abuse and everything these kids go through, to kind of get to the end of the road, which is adoption, it’s just like there’s a reason for everything,” said Traci Rasmussen, adoption supervisor in Topeka for KVC Kansas. “These kids finally feel that they’re in their home, that they have forever parents.”

KVC Kansas is currently in need of more foster homes, Rasmussen said. If you are interested, you can get in contact with KVC Kansas by clicking here.