TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people were arrested by the Topeka Police Department on Monday following a narcotics search warrant in southeast Topeka.

According to the TPD, at 2:44 a.m. on Oct. 3 the TPD served a narcotics search warrant in the 700 block of southwest Fairlawn Road as the result of a traffic stop. While conducting the car stop and search warrant, officers discovered methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, marijuana, forgery documents and a firearm.

The occupants of the vehicle, Corey Scales, 40, and Candace Scales, 35, both of Topeka, were arrested and taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. Their charges included: