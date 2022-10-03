TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people were arrested by the Topeka Police Department on Monday following a narcotics search warrant in southeast Topeka.
According to the TPD, at 2:44 a.m. on Oct. 3 the TPD served a narcotics search warrant in the 700 block of southwest Fairlawn Road as the result of a traffic stop. While conducting the car stop and search warrant, officers discovered methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, marijuana, forgery documents and a firearm.
The occupants of the vehicle, Corey Scales, 40, and Candace Scales, 35, both of Topeka, were arrested and taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. Their charges included:
- Corey Scales
- Possession of methamphetamine with the intent of distribution
- Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon
- Aggravated endangering of a child, reckless situation
- Possession of marijuana
- Candace Scales
- Possession of methamphetamine with the intent of distribution
- Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon
- Aggravated endangering of a child, reckless situation
- Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent of distribution
- Forgery