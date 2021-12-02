Kansas police chase ends when suspect crashes into tree, telephone booth

WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A police chase in Wabaunsee County ended suddenly when the suspect flew off the road and crashed into a tree and a telephone box.

Kansas Highway Patrol and Wabaunsee County deputies were in pursuit of a Chevy Cruze for speeding around 2:06 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 2 along Northwest Snokomo Frontage Road about two miles southeast of Paxico, according to a KHP crash log. The suspect was driving at a “high rate of speed” when he lost control on the gravel, flew off the road and crashed into a tree and telephone booth.

The driver was later identified as Sangla M. Stevens of Manhattan. He was taken to Wamego Hospital with minor injuries.

