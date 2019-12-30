Kansas police chief removes public post showing ‘f****** pig’ on officer’s coffee cup

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A local police chief has removed a public post accusing a McDonald’s employee of writing obscenity on one of his officers’ coffee cups Monday morning.

The post disappeared hours after the officer’s claims received national attention and McDonald’s claimed security footage shows none of their employees wrote on the cup.

Herington police chief Brian Hornaday posted a public picture Saturday of a coffee cup with “f****** pig” written on it, saying a Junction City McDonald’s employee wrote it.

Original Facebook post from Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday.

Store owner Dana Cook gave KSNT News this statement Sunday when asked about the incident: