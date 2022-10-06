The St. George Police Department is showing their support for breast cancer awareness month with some snazzy new badges.

ST. GEORGE (KSNT) – A group of Kansas officers have traded out their old badges for pink ones this month to show their support of breast cancer awareness month.

Throughout the month of October, you might see officers in St. George wearing their new pink badges. It is estimated by the American Cancer Society that over 290,000 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed in 2022, potentially impacting thousands of lives across the country.

The department is supporting the Susan G. Komen organization this year as the charity directs its funds toward breast cancer research, screening, treatment and education. If you want to donate to the charity or learn more about their work, click here.