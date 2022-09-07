Rainbow fentanyl pills come in bright colors and are meant to look like candy, DEA officials said. (DEA/KLAS)

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – The Junction City Police Department is warning residents of the dangers posed by fentanyl and a new range of pills they say are designed to target children.

According to the JCPD, there have been more and more reports of so-called “Rainbow Fentanyl” across the country. While these pills have yet to be found in Junction City, many of the old “M30” fentanyl pills are still being found.

The new rainbow pills come in a variety of bright colors, shapes and sizes in a deliberate attempt to increase addiction among children and young adults, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. Fentanyl in some instances has even been found to resemble sidewalk chalk. Over 40% of pills that contain fentanyl have a lethal dosage, according to DEA statistics.

The JCPD is undertaking two courses of action in the fight against fentanyl in the local community, according to Cadin Sanner, crime analyst and public information officer with the JCPD.

The JCPD is currently involved in “Operation Prevention.” This is a nationwide program sponsored by the DEA focused on starting conversations with children and their parents about the dangers posed by counterfeit drugs.

The second step the JCPD is taking is a partnership with the DEA’s “One Pill Can Kill” initiative. This involves sharing intel with the DEA and surrounding agencies about dangerous pills being sold in the community. While this does not target the rainbow pills, it is more aimed at fentanyl in general.

To learn about Operation Prevention, click here. To learn more about One Pill Can Kill, click here.