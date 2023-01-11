TOPEKA (KSNT) – Members of congress were in attendance, along with Attorney General Kris Kobach, and other members of the state government to watch the State Judicial Review.

Chief Justice Marla Luckert spoke about the goals and aspirations that the Kansas Judicial Branch has set for itself to accomplish in the future.

“The Kansas Judicial Branches’ efforts for what I am confident is our shared goal,” said Chief Justice Luckert. “A goal insuring Kansans have a fair and impartialed judicial system that functions in a timely and efficient manner and provides our neighbors with good service.”

Governor Laura Kelly originally planned her state of state address for today as well, but tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday morning. Kelly stated that this should not delay any government function, but the state of state has been rescheduled to Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m. Also coming up this week is Kelly’s state budget will be announced Thursday.