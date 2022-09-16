VASSAR (KSNT) – For people living in one Kansas town, getting the mail just became another long-distance errand.

Plans to close the post office, have been in the works for a while.

“The church owns the post office, we’ve discussed this off and on for the last 6 or 7 years because of the condition of the building and what it would cost to keep the building up,” Vassar Resident Loren Eissler said. “The church finally decided that it wasn’t feasible for us to do it anymore.”

Residents will now have to make the drive to Lyndon to get their mail. While it’s only 7 miles out of the way, that can still be problematic for several people.

“There are a lot of seniors in the area that I see,” Vassar Resident Stephanie Burdett said. “That’s their daily outing is walking to the post office for their mail. With that closing, now they’re going to have to find some way if they don’t drive, they’ll have to have a family member drive to Lyndon.”

The hours of the Lyndon post office, which closes at 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, could cause issues as well. Especially when what’s in the package could be lifesaving.

“I myself have my medications delivered through the mail,” Burdett said. “If I worked in Topeka it would be difficult. I would have to go in on Saturdays and hopefully my medications would be timed just right so I wouldn’t be without.”

Both residents wish the post office would consider other solutions like they’ve seen in other small towns.

“I would like to see the postal service step up,” Eissler said. “There’s a lot of little communities around here where they put the little portable type post office buildings in, I would like to see them do something like that in Vassar.”

“I asked if we could be put on the rural route and put a mailbox out front, and they told us we couldn’t, which doesn’t make sense,” Burdett said.

For locals, it could take a while for their mail issues to change. Burdett says the post office gave her an estimated 2 years until postal service is back in the area.