Kansas pours $4.6 million into election security

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -

The state recently announced a plan to spend $4.6 million on making votes less susceptible to hacking and voter fraud. Most of that money is coming from the federal government, with two percent coming from the state.

Elections Director Bryan Caskey said the plan is to use the funding to expand the paper based voting system across counties and to upgrade cyber security. He said in the wake of Russian meddling in 2016, this process is more important than ever.

"That's a worry I think for the Secretary of State's office in Kansas and in other states," Caskey said. "With all the noise going on and all the allegations, people are worried that the system isn't secure, that my vote won't cast, then ultimately they'll just decide to stay home."

The state has to spend the money within the next five years. Caskey said while they are starting the process now, the next Governor and their administration will largely decided how to carry out the plans.