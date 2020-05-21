Kansas preschool educator named National Teacher of the Year

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas preschool teacher has won the National Teacher of the Year for 2020, according to the state education office.

Tabatha Rosproy was one of four finalists for the Council of Chief States School Officer’s award in January. The Kansas State Department of Education announced her as the official national winner in a Thursday morning Zoom briefing.

Rosproy teaches preschool in a nursing home in Winfield. During her time there she has helped the program grow within the community and let the kids interact with residents of the retirement village, according to CCSSO.