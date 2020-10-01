Kansas program to provide extra unemployment to start Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansans who are eligible for an additional $300 a week in unemployment benefits because of the coronavirus pandemic can begin applying for the funds Friday.

Gov. Laura Kelly announced the state will begin processing applications for the Lost Wages Assistance payments on Friday. The payments are in addition to regular federal unemployment benefits under the federal Lost Wages program.

To be eligible, applicants will have to certify they are unemployed because of problems caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The benefits will be retroactive and to the week ending Aug. 1, with funds available through the week ending Sept. 5.