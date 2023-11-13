EDITOR’S NOTE: The Shawnee County Treasurer’s Office clarified that the sum of money is the amount people owe, not past due. The article has been updated to reflect the change. We regret the error.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas residents should expect to see property tax statements arrive in the mail in the coming days. The Shawnee County Treasurer’s Office announced Monday it started sending out 2023 property tax statements this week.

Residents can pay property taxes in full or in two payments six months apart, according to the Kansas County Treasurers Association. The payment must be postmarked on or before Dec. 20, 2023. If you pay half now, expect to receive a bill for the second half in May. If you pay in full, you will not receive a second statement.

If the first half of the personal property taxes are not paid by Dec. 20th, the full tax amount plus interest becomes due starting Dec. 21st. Delinquent notices go out in February, and if payment is not made within two weeks, a warrant will be issued by the sheriff.

Shawnee County expects to collect just over $334 million for 2023, while the state of Kansas expects to collect nearly $10.2 billion.

Property tax payments can be made by mail, drop box or online here.

