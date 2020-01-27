Kansas prosecutor misled jurors in sex crimes case, attorneys say

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A panel of attorneys has recommended a former Jackson County special prosecutor face ethics charges for allegedly misleading jurors who found a man guilty of sex crimes that were later thrown out on appeal.

The group of lawyers reviewed an investigation into the special prosecutor, Jacqie Spralding, by the Kansas Disciplinary Administrators Office. They concluded there was sufficient evidence to believe Spralding violated the state’s code of conduct in the 2017 convictions against Jacob Ewing for rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, battery, and other charges.

When the Kansas Court of Appeals reversed the Holton man’s convictions in 2019, it said Spradling’s misstatement of evidence in the closing argument of that trial inflamed “passions and prejudices of the jury” and denied Ewing his right to a fair trial.

There will be a public hearing before a separate committee to develop a recommendation for the Kansas Supreme Court about whether or how Spradling will be sanctioned. Potential penalties include public censure, license suspension or disbarment.

Spralding also remains under scrutiny by the state disciplinary administrator’s office for her role in the Shawnee County murder trial of Dana Chandler, whose conviction was overturned in 2018.