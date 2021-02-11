Kansas Proud Boys arrested on charges stemming from Jan. 6 Capitol riot

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two Kansas men identified as Proud Boys have been charged with conspiracy related to the Jan. 6 D.C. riot at the Capitol, according to the FBI.
Special agents arrested William Norman Chrestman and Christopher Charles Kuehn, both of Olathe, Thursday, the Kansas City FBI branch reported. They are two of five Proud Boys facing charges related to the riot.
Chrestman and Kuehn face charges including:
- Conspiracy
- Civil disorder
- Obstruction of an official proceeding
- Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority
- Disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds
Chrestman also faces an additional charge of threatening to assault a federal law enforcement officer.
U.S. prosecutors alleged that these five people worked with Kansas City Proud Boys to breach Congress on Jan. 6, the Washington Post reported. The Proud Boys are a Southern Poverty and Law Center designated hate group with appearances at extremist gatherings including the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally.
Click here to view the full list of FBI arrests and charges stemming from the Capitol Breach case.