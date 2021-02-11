Kansas Proud Boys arrested on charges stemming from Jan. 6 Capitol riot

FILE – This Thursday, June 14, 2018, file photo, shows the FBI seal at a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington. In an alert Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, the FBI and other federal agencies warned that cybercriminals are unleashing a wave of data-scrambling extortion attempts against the U.S. healthcare system that could lock up their information systems just as nationwide cases of COVID-19 are spiking. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two Kansas men identified as Proud Boys have been charged with conspiracy related to the Jan. 6 D.C. riot at the Capitol, according to the FBI.

Special agents arrested William Norman Chrestman and Christopher Charles Kuehn, both of Olathe, Thursday, the Kansas City FBI branch reported. They are two of five Proud Boys facing charges related to the riot.

Chrestman and Kuehn face charges including:

Conspiracy

Civil disorder

Obstruction of an official proceeding

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

Chrestman also faces an additional charge of threatening to assault a federal law enforcement officer.

U.S. prosecutors alleged that these five people worked with Kansas City Proud Boys to breach Congress on Jan. 6, the Washington Post reported. The Proud Boys are a Southern Poverty and Law Center designated hate group with appearances at extremist gatherings including the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally.

