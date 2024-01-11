HOLTON (KSNT) – Local farmers and ranchers are worrying about more than themselves as they prepare for the cold front coming through Kansas.

Incoming winter weather means farmers and ranchers will be working overtime to make sure their livestock are equipped to handle the extremes. AJ Tarpoff, a Kansas State University beef extension veterinarian tells 27 News cattle care in this sub-zero temperature is paramount.

He says cattle are comfortable in temperature as low as 18 degrees. But for every degree below that, it’s important to make sure cows have enough energy and a good environment to make it through this winter weather.

“We do everything in our power that we can do to care for these animals day in and day out,” Tarpoff said. “We make sure that we are providing for those animals to the best of our abilities all year, and we’re doing anything that we can do to better protect those animals, keeping them comfortable, keeping them healthy, keeping them growing.

Tarpoff suggests farmers and ranchers use the Kansas State University Mesonet and check the animal comfort graph during this extreme weather. It takes wind speeds, solar radiation and temperature into consideration that depicts what temperature the cattle are feeling with the weather conditions.

