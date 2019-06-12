Kansas ranked as one of the 10 least fun states in the US

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - According to a new study from WalletHub, Kansas ranks among the bottom ten of the most fun states in the U.S.

The Most Fun States in America study compared all 50 states across 26 indicators of "a good time" including ideal weather, number of restaurants, amusement parks, and nightlife options per capita.

Kansas ranked number 41 out of 50, bringing in the bottom ten states: New Hampshire, Connecticut, Alabama, Arkansas, Vermont, Rhode Island, Delaware, Mississippi, and West Virginia.

The top ten states were California, Florida, New York, Washington, Colorado, Nevada, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Oregon, and Texas.

To view the full list of states and see the methodology behind the study, click here.

Suggest a correction or submit a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.