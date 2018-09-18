Kansas receives request for Hurricane Florence support

An onlooker checks out the heavy surf at the Avalon Fishing Pier in Kill Devil Hills, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 as Hurricane Florence approaches the east coast. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

The Kansas National Guard’s Joint Operations Center has received a request for aid from the North Carolina National Guard seeking support for an Emergency Management Assistance Compact request.

The guard says four Kansas Army National Guard and eight Kansas Air National Guard nurses will provide support to North Carolina Public Health at local shelters in the Brunswick, North Carolina, area.

The mission duration is expected to last two weeks.



"We are grateful to the members of our Kansas National Guard for always being ready to lend a hand when called upon,” said Governor Jeff Colyer, “and thank them for their willingness to assist the people of North Carolina with much needed hurricane relief."



Two other Kansas Guardsmen are currently in Washington D.C. providing support to the National Guard Bureau for military intelligence and logistics, and nine Airmen from the 184th Intelligence Wing are in Wichita providing satellite imagery support.

