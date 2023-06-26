TOPEKA (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly announced Monday that Kansas will receive $451.7 million as part of the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program to expand infrastructure and provide high-speed internet across the state.

“My administration is committed to ensuring every Kansan, regardless of their zip code, has access to fast and reliable internet connectivity, bringing additional economic growth, educational opportunities, and telehealth services,” Kelly said. “This funding advances our progress toward being a top 10 state for broadband access by 2030.”

The program is part of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act led by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) office at the US Department of Commerce. The program will provide $42.45 billion to State Broadband Offices across the country.

“Kansas’ current broadband system does not operate at the needed level for folks across our state to efficiently access crucial resources such as employment opportunities, virtual learning, and health care,” Kansas Third District Representative Sharice Davids said. “This new federal investment is a huge step forward in closing the digital gap and keeping our communities connected. I am proud to have voted for the bipartisan infrastructure law that continues to make a positive impact on the lives of Kansas families.”

Kansans are encouraged to participate by taking an internet speed test here. By taking the test, Kansans are contributing valuable data about internet connectivity throughout the state.

“This historic investment gives Kansas the greatest opportunity to date to end the digital divide,” Kansas Broadband Director Jade Piros de Carvalho said. “We are excited to continue doing the work to ensure every Kansan can fully engage in the economy.”