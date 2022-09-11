KANSAS (KSNT) – Volunteers from Kansas are joining hundreds of trained Red Cross disaster workers and traveling to northern California in response to wildfires.

Two Kansans, Shelley Houser of Wamego and Shannon Wilson of Lawrence, are on their way to help operations that are underway for the Mosquito Fire near Sacramento. They will help with sheltering and mass care. Oklahoma resident Patsy Aguilar will also join the efforts.

Judy Stroot, of Andover, will help provide relief virtually and assist with individual care and health care services.

Red Cross California Gold Country Region has four shelters open for displaced people. The fire east of Sacramento has surpassed 30,000 acres in size.

This wildfire season has already burned more than 245,000 acres across California. Fires have consumed more than 6.3 million acres across the country this year.

“We see firsthand how families and communities are suffering and depending on us for help — with our volunteers continuously on the ground, setting up shelters, arranging for hot meals and offering comfort for people forced from their homes,” the Red Cross said.

Red Cross disaster workers are helping to evacuate resident to a safe place, provide them with food and emotional support. More than 850 trained Red Cross responders have worked to provide some 14,700 overnight stays in emergency shelters, about 22,300 meals and snacks, and over 20,100 relief supplies.

If you want to help, you can visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

More information can be found by clicking here.



