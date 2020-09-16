Kansas Relays postponed for 2021

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas Athletics announced Wednesday afternoon that the 2021 Kansas Relays have been postponed.

“There are a lot of logistical details and planning that goes into this event, so delaying the decision any longer would not be beneficial to many individuals’ time and resources,”said Director of Athletics Jeff Long. “At a minimum, this will save $300,000 from the KAI budget for an event that would likely have cost significantly more with the current testing protocols.”

This decision comes as a result of the coronavirus as well as hosting an event with high school athletes from across the country.

“This is a difficult, but necessary, decision in the midst of a very trying time for our community and Kansas Athletics,” Long said.

Until last spring, the Kansas Relays had been held every year since 1923, with the exception of World War II cancellations of 1943-1945 and 1998-99 because of renovations to Memorial Stadium, Kansas Athletics said in a press release Wednesday.