KANSAS (KSNT) – Representative Gail Finney (D-Wichita) died on Saturday morning, according to the Kansas Democratic Party.

Rep. Finney served in the Kansas House of Representatives since 2009. She died at 63-years-old. Her cause of death is unknown at this time.

Gov. Laura Kelly posted on social media about the Representative’s death.

“Kansas lost a warrior today,” Kelly said. “No one fought harder for her constituents, for her community, for justice and equity. Rest In Peace, Representative Finney.”

The Kansas Democratic Party said that Rep. Finny was committed to the Wichita community for decades.

“Our hearts are heavy upon learning of the passing of Representative Gail Finney today. We celebrate her decades of service to her community, her commitment to the people of Wichita and all of Kansas, and her incredible career. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time.” The Kansas Democratic Party’s Facebook

