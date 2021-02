TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A Topeka grandmother has died from injuries she suffered in a Friday night crash on I-70 in western Shawnee County.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol report, Douglas and Betty Foutz were traveling home for the night on Friday when the driver of a pickup truck rear ended their car on I-70 and Southwest West Union Road. The accident left Betty Foutz in critical condition.