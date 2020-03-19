Kansas revises liquor licensing policy for curbside sales

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas expanded its liquor licence policy to allow curbside sales on Wednesday, according to the director of Kansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division.

The policy went into effect immediately, allowing establishments to deliver alcohol on and off their licensed area. It also lets businesses allocate specific “to-go” parking stalls within a 50-foot radius of their licensed building.

The ABC said the new policy will help businesses continue sales in light of new closure policies and the increase of social distancing.