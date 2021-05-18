Kansas River levee project finished to help protect Topeka against floods

TOPEKA (KSNT)– The City of Topeka celebrated the completion of the Kansas River levee project during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning.

This is a part of a $30 million Topeka flood risk mitigation project between the Kansas City District, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the City of Topeka.

The levee improvements will help prevent flooding in the river from heavy rainfall. Flooding in the summer of 1993 created changes in the Kansas River. After that, city leaders realized they needed to improve the levee protection in the Topeka area.

Repairs include an increase in the floodwall protection, installation of relief wells to release internal water back into the river and upgrades in pumping stations and equipment.

“You can never completely take away flooding because mother nature always has a vote,” Colonel Bill Hannan, commander of the Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said. “This is a significant upgrade to what the protection was here previously in the area.”

The project agreement was signed in 2015 and consisted of three different contracts to upgrade four different levee units in the Topeka area. The final project was the South Topeka levee unit which is now completed.