by: Michael Dakota
Posted: Mar 10, 2022 / 10:52 AM CST
Updated: Mar 10, 2022 / 10:54 AM CST
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department is advising drivers that NW Carlson Road will be shut down from its I-70 exit to Rossville so tow trucks can remove an overturned semis truck.
The alert was sent out at 10:38 a.m.
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office warned motorists of a closure on NW Carlson Road. (Courtesy Photo/Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office)