SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department is advising drivers that NW Carlson Road will be shut down from its I-70 exit to Rossville so tow trucks can remove an overturned semis truck.

The alert was sent out at 10:38 a.m.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office warned drivers of a closure on NW Carlson Road. (Courtesy Photo/Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office)