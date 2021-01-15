Kansas road officials, Evergy watching for morning winter weather issues

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – State road and electric crews are watching the streets and power Friday morning as winter weather moves into parts of Northeast Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Transportation’s road cameras are picking up early morning snow carried by strong winds. The one below shows a live look at U.S. Highway 75 between Hoyt and Mayetta.

KDOT has an interactive map that shows how highways in the state are holding up with near-blizzard conditions approaching. Roads to the north near Mayetta and Holton are seeing some partial snow covering. Check this page throughout the morning to see how travel will be impacted. Click here for an expanded view of the KanDrive map.

Closer to home, the City of Topeka also has a continuously updating map showing street conditions in the local area.

Evergy is also watching for power issues from the winter storm with its live outage map. As of 5 a.m., there were eight power outages, but they are confined to Kansas City and western Missouri.

Refresh this page to see live updates to each map.