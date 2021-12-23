Kansas rollover crash sends 2 to the hospital

BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – An ice patch on the highway is to blame for a Thursday rollover crash, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Crash logs show at 8:10 a.m. a 2021 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on Kansas Highway 20 near King Fisher Road when the driver lost control of the car due to an ice patch. The Ford went into a ditch and flipped over.

The driver of the vehicle, a 28-year-old man, was listed as having no injuries in the KHP crash log. However, the other two passengers, a 46-year-old woman and a 6-year-old boy, had minor injuries and were taken to Hiawatha Hospital and Children’s Mercy respectively.